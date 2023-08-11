Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aaliya Abernathy, 2, was found safe after being the subject of an Amber Alert Thursday, but the two suspects that abducted her are still at large.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the abduction that occurred in the 11000 block of Marbella Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows that two men forced their way into the home and assaulted a resident. They then abducted 2-year-old Abernathy and fled from the home in a teal-colored Hyundai Elantra.

Abernathy was found safe at around 9:35 p.m. in St. Louis County. Shortly after, the vehicle associated with the suspects was found.

The suspects are described as two men wearing all black and ski masks and wielding handguns.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons and Metro Air Support Unit were contacted to aid the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

