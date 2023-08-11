Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion

2-year-old abducted during home invasion found safe
2-year-old abducted during home invasion found safe
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aaliya Abernathy, 2, was found safe after being the subject of an Amber Alert Thursday, but the two suspects that abducted her are still at large.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the abduction that occurred in the 11000 block of Marbella Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows that two men forced their way into the home and assaulted a resident. They then abducted 2-year-old Abernathy and fled from the home in a teal-colored Hyundai Elantra.

Abernathy was found safe at around 9:35 p.m. in St. Louis County. Shortly after, the vehicle associated with the suspects was found.

The suspects are described as two men wearing all black and ski masks and wielding handguns.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons and Metro Air Support Unit were contacted to aid the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Action Day has been cancelled for tonight after the threat of severe weather...
First Alert Action Day cancelled; severe weather threat low for most of the Heartland
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago

Latest News

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day on August...
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to ‘go orange’ for Agent Orange Awareness Day
The after school care will be available to all new Madrid County Kids in Kindergarten through...
SEMO YMCA after school care expands into New Madrid County
The investigation continues into an act of wire fraud committed against Southeast Missouri...
SEMO investigating wire fraud
Bringing more affordable after school care to the Heartland. That's the goal of a second...
SEMO YMCA after school care expands
Check out this live look at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. It's lit up...
Agent Orange Awareness Day at Missouri National Veterans Memorial