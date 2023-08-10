Heartland Votes
Two Texas men sentenced to federal prison for Paducah ATM theft

Otis Gibson and Eric Rhodes of Houston, Texas were both sentenced for bank larceny and...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Houston, Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a theft from a Paducah ATM.

According to court documents, Otis J. Gibson, 24, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and Eric J. Rhodes, 25, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release. Both were sentenced for bank larceny and interstate transportation of stolen funds.

On June 10, 2020, Gibson, Rhodes, and unnamed co-conspirators stole cash from a standalone ATM, located on Highway 60 near the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. The group used a stolen truck, chain, and pry bars to break open the ATM. They then traveled across state lines with over $150,000 in stolen cash.

Gibson was also indicted by a federal grand jury in Missouri for his tole in another ATM theft, this one taking place in January 9, 2020 in St. Louis. He was sentenced today to a concurrent prison sentence for bank larceny charged in the Missouri indictment.

Gibson and Rhodes were ordered to to pay $158,127 in restitution for bank larceny in Paducah. Gibson was also ordered to pay an additional $98,748 for bank larceny in St. Louis.

