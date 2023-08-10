Two Texas men sentenced to federal prison for Paducah ATM theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Houston, Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a theft from a Paducah ATM.

According to court documents, Otis J. Gibson, 24, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and Eric J. Rhodes, 25, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release. Both were sentenced for bank larceny and interstate transportation of stolen funds.

On June 10, 2020, Gibson, Rhodes, and unnamed co-conspirators stole cash from a standalone ATM, located on Highway 60 near the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. The group used a stolen truck, chain, and pry bars to break open the ATM. They then traveled across state lines with over $150,000 in stolen cash.

Gibson was also indicted by a federal grand jury in Missouri for his tole in another ATM theft, this one taking place in January 9, 2020 in St. Louis. He was sentenced today to a concurrent prison sentence for bank larceny charged in the Missouri indictment.

Gibson and Rhodes were ordered to to pay $158,127 in restitution for bank larceny in Paducah. Gibson was also ordered to pay an additional $98,748 for bank larceny in St. Louis.

