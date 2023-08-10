Southeast Mo. State DPS investigating wire fraud against university after money stolen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a case of wire fraud against the university.

According to a release from the university, the investigation is in the early stages.

They say the incident involves theft of money and not data. No personal records of students, faculty or staff were compromised.

As the investigation continues, they say they will coordinate with local and federal authorities.

