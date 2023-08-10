Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Some southern Ill. residents under boil water order after main break gets repaired

A ruptured water main in Southern Illinois leads to multiple Boil Water orders for several towns
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some residents in southern Illinois are being boil water after a water main has been repaired.

Water service has been fully restored to all parts of the distribution system of the Rend Lake Conservancy District. Due to the disruption of service, a precautionary boil water order has been issued.

On Thursday, August 10, crews worked to repair a main line that broke at the Rend Lake Water District in Benton.

The line feeds water to all of Du Quoin. According to city officials, water is still going out, but the city is working with just a partial supply.

Mayor Josh Downs told us the water main break happened Wednesday.

In addition to conserving water, official say all of Du Quoin is under a boil water order until further notice. The city will have to send water samples to the EPA for testing before the order can be lifted.

The city of Zeigler, the Village of Tamaroa, the Village of Dowell, parts of rural Pinckneyville served by the Village of Tamaroa, West City, Christopher and the city of Sesser are also under a boil water order due to the same break.

For those under a boil water order, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using bottled water for drinking preparing food and brushing your teeth.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Action Day has been cancelled for tonight after the threat of severe weather...
First Alert Action Day cancelled; severe weather threat low for most of the Heartland
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago

Latest News

Ryan Orr has been named Chief of Police for the Murray State University Police Department after...
Orr named chief of police for Murray State University PD
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Governor Mike Parson shows off his first tattoo. He says it's a tribute...
Gov. Parson’s 1st tattoo is tribute to Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri, and Elvis
Donald Ray Adams, 49, of Princeton, Ky. has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for...
Princeton man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution
A ruptured water main in Southern Illinois leads to multiple Boil Water orders for several towns
Water main repaired, multiple towns under boil water order