Some southern Ill. residents under boil water order after main break gets repaired

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some residents in southern Illinois are being boil water after a water main has been repaired.

Water service has been fully restored to all parts of the distribution system of the Rend Lake Conservancy District. Due to the disruption of service, a precautionary boil water order has been issued.

On Thursday, August 10, crews worked to repair a main line that broke at the Rend Lake Water District in Benton.

The line feeds water to all of Du Quoin. According to city officials, water is still going out, but the city is working with just a partial supply.

Mayor Josh Downs told us the water main break happened Wednesday.

In addition to conserving water, official say all of Du Quoin is under a boil water order until further notice. The city will have to send water samples to the EPA for testing before the order can be lifted.

The city of Zeigler, the Village of Tamaroa, the Village of Dowell, parts of rural Pinckneyville served by the Village of Tamaroa, West City, Christopher and the city of Sesser are also under a boil water order due to the same break.

For those under a boil water order, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using bottled water for drinking preparing food and brushing your teeth.

