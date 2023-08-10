Sikeston utility crew smoke testing sewer system

Heartland Votes
The Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities will be smoke testing the sanitary sewer Thursday and Friday, August 10-11.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews will be smoke testing the sewer system in parts of Sikeston.

The Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities will be out Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11 from Holmes Drive to N. West Street and David Drive to Salcedo Road.

They’re forcing non-toxic, non-staining and odorless smoke through the pipes to see if there are any cracks or other problems in the sewer system.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the BMU at customerservice@sbmu.net or 573-471-3328.

