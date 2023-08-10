Severe weather threat much lower for most of the area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a day of rain and scattered thunderstorms this evening has been fairly quiet across much of the Heartland. This was thanks to the rain cooled air from earlier precipitation. We are watching a cold front move into the area and scattered storms will develop, mainly across our southern counties. A few storms in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee may become severe with gusty winds and a brief tornado possible. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny after a few clouds and fog early. It will be mild for this time of the year with highs in the middle 80s and the heat index not being a factor.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.