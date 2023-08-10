Quiet and mild Thursday, possible storms this weekend

Heartland Votes
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at some partly cloudy skies moving into the Heartland this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little more mild, with highs in the mid to low 80s. Expect to see more fog Friday morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will warm up in the afternoon, with the seasonably warm upper 80s and low 90s returning, along with lots of sunshine in the afternoon.

There is currently a chance for some thunderstorms on Saturday morning, with most development happening overnight. Saturday looks drier, before some isolated storm chances move in Sunday, with more into Monday morning. After Monday, the weather looks mild, less humid, and cooler.

