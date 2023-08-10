Princeton man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Princeton, Kentucky man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution offenses.

According to court documents, Donald Ray Adams, 49, distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on separate dates in March, June, and August of 2021 in Caldwell County. Adams also possessed over 400 grams of meth with the intent to distribute on September 23, 2021.

Adams was sentenced on August 9, 2023 to 10 years in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.

