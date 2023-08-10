Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Princeton man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution

Donald Ray Adams, 49, of Princeton, Ky. has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for...
Donald Ray Adams, 49, of Princeton, Ky. has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution offenses(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Princeton, Kentucky man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution offenses.

According to court documents, Donald Ray Adams, 49, distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on separate dates in March, June, and August of 2021 in Caldwell County. Adams also possessed over 400 grams of meth with the intent to distribute on September 23, 2021.

Adams was sentenced on August 9, 2023 to 10 years in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Action Day has been cancelled for tonight after the threat of severe weather...
First Alert Action Day cancelled; severe weather threat low for most of the Heartland
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago

Latest News

Ryan Orr has been named Chief of Police for the Murray State University Police Department after...
Orr named chief of police for Murray State University PD
On Thursday, August 10, crews worked to repair a main line that broke at the Rend Lake Water...
Some southern Ill. residents under boil water order after main break gets repaired
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Governor Mike Parson shows off his first tattoo. He says it's a tribute...
Gov. Parson’s 1st tattoo is tribute to Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri, and Elvis
A ruptured water main in Southern Illinois leads to multiple Boil Water orders for several towns
Water main repaired, multiple towns under boil water order