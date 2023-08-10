Orr named chief of police for Murray State University PD

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced its new chief of police.

Ryan Orr was named chief after serving in an interim role since February.

According to a release from the university on Thursday, August 10, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Murray State in 2002 and was a member of Racer Patrol at the university police department while he was a student.

Orr began his professional law enforcement career as deputy sheriff with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and returned to Murray State to begin as an officer in 2006.

He graduated valedictorian from both the Department of Criminal Justice Training Basic Academy and Criminal Justice Executive Development Class. He also graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the Murray State Police Chief,” Orr said in the release. “Throughout my career, I have strived to serve with unwavering dedication, fostering strong relationships between the Murray State Police and our campus community. As Chief, I will continue to prioritize transparency, accountability and innovation to ensure a safer and more inclusive campus for our students, faculty and staff. I will continue to lead our department with integrity and empathy, working to inspire excellence among our officers and promote positive change.”

From Marion, Ky., Orr and his wife Lindsay live in Kirksey.

