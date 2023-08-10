Heartland Votes
Officials: 2 women forced 7-year-old to ingest THC gummy, smoke from vape pen

Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to...
Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to ingest THC-infused products.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Two women in Georgia are accused of forcing a 7-year-old to ingest THC, according to officials.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Raquel Price and Nicole Rinker gave THC gummies to a 7-year-old girl and made her smoke from a THC-infused vape pen at their home in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned the girl told the women she did not want to do it and didn’t like how it made her feel. They added that she said it felt like her throat was closing up.

According to an affidavit obtained by WANF, the child was placed under “excessive mental and physical stress” as a result.

Price and Rinker were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were also charged with possession of a controlled substance and pills not in their original container after police discovered what they suspect may be methamphetamine at their home.

