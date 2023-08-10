Man accused of stalking, harassment in Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged with stalking and harassment in Bollinger County.

Johnathan Beck was charged in a warrant with felony first-degree stalking and felony harassment.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Sunday, August 6 about an adult man trying to talk to a juvenile female at a home.

Deputies learned the girl and the family did not know the man and he had not been invited to the home.

Beck was arrested and taken to the Bollinger County Jail. A felony warrant for his arrest was later issued by a judge.

He remains in the jail on $15,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.