Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Main break leads to some southern Ill. residents being asked to conserve, boil water

On Thursday, August 10, crews worked to repair a main line that broke at the Rend Lake Water...
On Thursday, August 10, crews worked to repair a main line that broke at the Rend Lake Water District in Benton.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some residents in southern Illinois are being asked to conserve and boil water after a water main break.

On Thursday, August 10, crews worked to repair a main line that broke at the Rend Lake Water District in Benton.

The line feeds water to all of Du Quoin. According to city officials, water is still going out, but the city is working with just a partial supply.

Mayor Josh Downs told us the water main break happened Wednesday.

In addition to conserving water, official say all of Du Quoin is under a boil water order until further notice. The city will have to send water samples to the EPA for testing before the order can be lifted.

The city of Zeigler is also under a boil water order due to the same break.

For those under a boil water order, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using bottled water for drinking preparing food and brushing your teeth.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Action Day has been cancelled for tonight after the threat of severe weather...
First Alert Action Day cancelled; severe weather threat low for most of the Heartland
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago
A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.
Juvenile injured in shooting on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, Aug. 10, only about 9 percent of Missouri...
Drought monitor shows improvements to dry conditions in Mo.
The Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities will be smoke testing the sanitary sewer Thursday and...
Sikeston utility crew smoke testing sewer system
Ryan Orr has been named Chief of Police for the Murray State University Police Department after...
Orr named chief of police for Murray State University PD
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland