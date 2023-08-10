A little warmer tomorrow with a chance of storms early Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a pleasant day across the Heartland with sunny skies this afternoon. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 70s late. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s. Friday will start off with a little patchy fog but become sunny and warmer across the Heartland. We will see the heat index become a factor as well as low level moisture increases. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Friday night we will be watching a complex of storms to our north. There is a chance this thunderstorm complex will move into the area after midnight. A few of these storms will be capable of producing strong winds. Right now it appears these storms will exit the area during the morning hours on Saturday allowing for partly cloudy and hot conditions in the afternoon. Highs will likely approach 90 degrees in most areas with the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

