Ky. State Police investigating fatal crash on I-69 in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fatal crash on Wednesday is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to a release from KSP, Around 3:20 p.m. on August 9, KSP Post 2 responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 69 near the 86.7 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Tommy Robinson of Cincinnati, Ohio, was driving a 2024 Freightliner in the left northbound lane on I-69 when his vehicle started having mechanical problems and stopped in the lane of traffic.

23-year-old Erik Putman of Nortonville, Ky., was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the left lane when his vehicle struck the rear of the Freightliner, according to the release.

Putman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell Co. Coroner.

Robinson was not injured in the collision.

This investigation is ongoing.

