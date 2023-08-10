Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Ky. State Police investigating fatal crash on I-69 in Caldwell Co.

A fatal crash on Wednesday is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
A fatal crash on Wednesday is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.(Source: Associated Press)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fatal crash on Wednesday is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to a release from KSP, Around 3:20 p.m. on August 9, KSP Post 2 responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 69 near the 86.7 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Tommy Robinson of Cincinnati, Ohio, was driving a 2024 Freightliner in the left northbound lane on I-69 when his vehicle started having mechanical problems and stopped in the lane of traffic.

23-year-old Erik Putman of Nortonville, Ky., was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the left lane when his vehicle struck the rear of the Freightliner, according to the release.

Putman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell Co. Coroner.

Robinson was not injured in the collision.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
The First Alert Action Day has been cancelled for tonight after the threat of severe weather...
First Alert Action Day cancelled; severe weather threat low for most of the Heartland
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

According to a Facebook post by the Public Water Supply District #1 in Mississippi County, the...
Water line fixed, water to be restored soon in Mississippi Co., Mo.
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago
18-year-old Karon Ransom is at large after a verbal altercation led to another man getting shot...
Poplar Bluff investigate multiple unrelated shootings; one person at large
A registered sex offender in Missouri was arrested for sodomy and kidnapping charges at a home...
Mo. sex offender arrested for sodomy, kidnapping in New Madrid; police investigating