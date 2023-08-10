Homicide investigation underway in St. Francois County, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.

According to a release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS responded to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Missouri Route H near Farmington.

They say a 43-year-old man was found dead in the home from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The initial 911 calls indicated this was possibly the result of a domestic violence situation, according to deputies.

Detectives are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. They say names are not being released pending the notification of family members.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.