Homicide investigation underway in St. Francois County, Mo.

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.

According to a release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS responded to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Missouri Route H near Farmington.

They say a 43-year-old man was found dead in the home from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The initial 911 calls indicated this was possibly the result of a domestic violence situation, according to deputies.

Detectives are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. They say names are not being released pending the notification of family members.

