Heartland Football Friday kicks off 8/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The season premiere of Heartland Football Friday is set for Friday August 18 on KFVS12.

Here’s a look at the games we’ll be following on opening night:

Missouri Jamborees (All kick off at 6:30 p.m.)

Cape Central Jamboree teams: Cape Central, Kennett, NMCC and Scott City

Dexter Jamboree teams: Dexter, Poplar Bluff, Fredericktown and Caruthersville

Malden Jamboree teams: Malden, Chaffee, Doniphan and Charleston

St. Vincent Jamboree teams: St. Vincent, Kelly, East Prairie and Portageville

Kentucky Regular season game: Graves County at Mayfield 7:00 p.m.

Illinois H.S. Previews

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.