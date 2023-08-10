Heartland Football Friday kicks off 8/18
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The season premiere of Heartland Football Friday is set for Friday August 18 on KFVS12.
Here’s a look at the games we’ll be following on opening night:
Missouri Jamborees (All kick off at 6:30 p.m.)
Cape Central Jamboree teams: Cape Central, Kennett, NMCC and Scott City
Dexter Jamboree teams: Dexter, Poplar Bluff, Fredericktown and Caruthersville
Malden Jamboree teams: Malden, Chaffee, Doniphan and Charleston
St. Vincent Jamboree teams: St. Vincent, Kelly, East Prairie and Portageville
Kentucky Regular season game: Graves County at Mayfield 7:00 p.m.
Illinois H.S. Previews
