Heartland family recovering after fire destroyed their home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A family in Cape Girardeau is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home.

It happened early Tuesday morning on N. Henderson Avenue.

Since the loss of their home, the Garcia family has been living in a hotel.

“My mom is saying that she woke up and there were alarms--ming ming ming--she saw smoke and she didn’t even know where the door was, where me and my sister were,” said daughter Franny Garcia.

When mother Nimia Garcia realized there was a fire at her house---that’s when she panicked.

Her daughters Wendy and Franny Garcia say smoke began to fill the home very quickly.

“I was really scared,” said daughter Wendy.

Franny recalled the terrifying scene.

“I thought we were about to die because we didn’t even know what to do. All we did was start coughing, watching my mom just standing there crying and yelling to get out and jump,” Franny said. “She said if you jump, don’t matter, just break your leg and then I’ll just take you to the hospital.”

Wendy and Franny were both trapped by an upstairs window and were unable to escape on their own. But firefighters were able to get them out.

“The people, they helped us, they were nice to us but they took us out and that neighbor over there at the red house she helped me because she gave me a blanket, she give us some food and some drink,” Wendy said.

Now the place Nimia and her daughters once called home is gone.

“Thank God that all three of us are safe and alive and were just packing more stuff,” Franny said. “Some of the stuff is just burned and some of hers are burned and we’re just trying to grab which clothes that are not good and which clothes are good.”

After losing almost everything they own in the fire Nimia, Wendy and Franny said they’re just grateful to be alive.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.