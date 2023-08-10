Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Heartland family recovering after fire destroyed their home

Local family recovering after fire.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A family in Cape Girardeau is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home.

It happened early Tuesday morning on N. Henderson Avenue.

Since the loss of their home, the Garcia family has been living in a hotel.

“My mom is saying that she woke up and there were alarms--ming ming ming--she saw smoke and she didn’t even know where the door was, where me and my sister were,” said daughter Franny Garcia.

When mother Nimia Garcia realized there was a fire at her house---that’s when she panicked.

Her daughters Wendy and Franny Garcia say smoke began to fill the home very quickly.

“I was really scared,” said daughter Wendy.

Franny recalled the terrifying scene.

“I thought we were about to die because we didn’t even know what to do. All we did was start coughing, watching my mom just standing there crying and yelling to get out and jump,” Franny said. “She said if you jump, don’t matter, just break your leg and then I’ll just take you to the hospital.”

Wendy and Franny were both trapped by an upstairs window and were unable to escape on their own. But firefighters were able to get them out.

“The people, they helped us, they were nice to us but they took us out and that neighbor over there at the red house she helped me because she gave me a blanket, she give us some food and some drink,” Wendy said.

Now the place Nimia and her daughters once called home is gone.

“Thank God that all three of us are safe and alive and were just packing more stuff,” Franny said. “Some of the stuff is just burned and some of hers are burned and we’re just trying to grab which clothes that are not good and which clothes are good.”

After losing almost everything they own in the fire Nimia, Wendy and Franny said they’re just grateful to be alive.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
The First Alert Action Day has been cancelled for tonight after the threat of severe weather...
First Alert Action Day cancelled; severe weather threat low for most of the Heartland
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

A fatal crash on Wednesday is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Ky. State Police investigating fatal crash on I-69 in Caldwell Co.
When you think of the Sikeston Rodeo, you may think of the horses, mutton bustin’, or the...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo gives back to local community
According to a Facebook post by the Public Water Supply District #1 in Mississippi County, the...
Water line fixed, water to be restored soon in Mississippi Co., Mo.
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago