Gov. Parson’s 1st tattoo is tribute to Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri, and Elvis
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is wearing his love of the Show-Me State on his arm.
The governor posted a picture on Facebook showing off his new tattoo on his forearm. The tattoo is a bolt of lightning with the number 57 surrounded by and outline of the state of Missouri.
He said the tattoo is a tribute to the Super Bowl XVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs. Parson said he showed off the tattoo to the members of the Chiefs when he was in a huddle at training camp recently.
“When I was in the Army, I had several buddies get tattoos but I never did. I always told myself if I ever got one it would have to be significant. Well this tattoo is very significant to me in a lot of ways,” Parson wrote on Facebook.
The governor said the “57″ represents his time serving as Missouri’s 57th Governor. He said he earned 57% of the vote during the 2020 election.
“... as a lifelong Chiefs fan, serving as the 57th Governor when the Chiefs won the 57th Super Bowl was a welcomed bonus,” Parson added.
Parson said the lightning bolt is tribute to his love of Elvis Presley and the King’s motto “taking care of business in a flash.”
Parson said his granddaughter drew and designed the tattoo. A Branson tattoo artist is responsible for inking the governor.
Parson said the tattoo is a first for him, and it was the first time the tattoo artist ever applied ink to a governor.
