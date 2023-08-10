First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Quiet weather to finish out the work week.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’re going to finish out the work week with quiet and mainly dry weather. There is a chance of some fog and low clouds developing this morning as yesterday’s system moves off to the southeast….but gradually more sunshine should break through today with afternoon highs of about 84 to 88, which is a touch below average. With mostly clear skies and light winds tonight….there is a good chance of fog developing especially late. Otherwise Friday should be mainly sunny and seasonably hot and humid with official highs right around 90°

The weekend brings a brief warming trend before a pattern shift brings a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning. Saturday and Sunday look to be partly cloudy and appropriately hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s and a low-level chance of a thunderstorm. However, the threat of more significant thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday evening as the cold front approaches from the northwest. Behind this front we’ll have a shot of slightly cooler and less humid air to start next week.

