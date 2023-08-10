First Alert: Chance of fog this morning

(KFVS) - We’re going to finish out the work week with quiet and mainly dry weather.

Brian Alworth says there is a chance of some fog and low clouds developing this morning as yesterday’s system moves off to the southeast.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of Missouri and Illinois until 9 a.m.

Gradually, more sunshine should break through today with afternoon highs of about 84 to 88, which is a touch below average.

With mostly-clear skies and light winds tonight, there is a good chance of fog developing again. Otherwise, Friday should be mainly sunny and seasonably hot and humid with official highs right around 90 degrees.

The weekend brings a brief warming trend before a pattern shift brings a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning.

Saturday and Sunday look to be partly-cloudy and appropriately hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s and a low-level chance of a thunderstorm. However, the threat of more significant thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday evening as the cold front approaches from the northwest.

Behind this front we’ll have a shot of slightly cooler and less humid air to start next week.

