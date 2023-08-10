Heartland Votes
Catholic Charities to host Mississippi Mingle in Cape Girardeau

Catholic Charities in Cape Girardeau will host its summer fundraiser this weekend
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities in Cape Girardeau will host its summer fundraiser this weekend.

Along the banks of the river, this year’s Mississippi Mingle will have a fun for the family. Inflatables, games, music and a beer garden.

One of the organizers, Jeremy Rowland said the event is designed to help those in need.

“The money raised at this event will go to support all of the services of Catholic Charities in this area,” Rowland said. “We have homelessness prevention programs that help low-income families find affordable housing. We have services for veterans, we also have services for the disabled in the area.”

The Mississippi Mingle fundraiser will be at the Knights of Columbus grounds on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. It runs on Saturday, August 12 from 11 to 4 p.m.

