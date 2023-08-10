Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau police investigating report of stolen vehicle

Police are investigating after a vehicle reported stolen in Cape Girardeau was found in...
Police are investigating after a vehicle reported stolen in Cape Girardeau was found in Collinsville, Illinois.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a vehicle reported stolen in Cape Girardeau was found in Collinsville, Illinois.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of College Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

The victim told them the vehicle was locked and the keys were not inside.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the vehicle was found unoccupied and with damage to the ignition by the Collinsville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Action Day has been cancelled for tonight after the threat of severe weather...
First Alert Action Day cancelled; severe weather threat low for most of the Heartland
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago
A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.
Juvenile injured in shooting on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
Homicide investigation underway in St. Francois County, Mo.
Five people were arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a drug and theft...
5 people arrested, 2 wanted in connection with drug, theft investigation in McCracken Co.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 8/10.
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 8/10