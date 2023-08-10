Cape Girardeau police investigating report of stolen vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a vehicle reported stolen in Cape Girardeau was found in Collinsville, Illinois.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of College Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

The victim told them the vehicle was locked and the keys were not inside.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the vehicle was found unoccupied and with damage to the ignition by the Collinsville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

