5 people arrested, 2 wanted in connection with drug, theft investigation in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a drug and theft investigation in western Kentucky.

Charles Capps, 30, is wanted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

Steven Schmidt, 37, of Metropolis, Ill., is also wanted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

Deputies say Matthew J. Rogers, 36, was arrested on August 7 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

Four others, 29-year-old Angela L. Carroll, 35-year-old Miranda Guzman, 29-year-old James Walker and 31-year-old Stevie Jones were each arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, August 6 deputies responded to a complaint of a Keystone camper stolen from a home on McNeil Alsip Road in the county.

They say surveillance video showed a Toyota Tacoma hauling the stolen camper away.

A deputy recognized the truck and the camper.

According to the sheriff’s office, while on routine patrol, the deputy saw the truck and camper pulling into a home on Blandville Road on Sunday afternoon. The deputy returned to the home on Monday, August 7 and saw the stolen camper in the backyard.

Detectives identified Rogers as a potential suspect. They found him across the street from the home and arrested him on an unrelated shoplifting arrest warrant.

While serving a search warrant at the home, detectives found crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. They also recovered the stolen camper from the home.

A woman in the home, later identified as Carroll, was arrested in connection with the drugs.

As part of the investigation, detectives also got a search warrant for a home in the 400 block of South Friendship Road. They served the warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and found the truck that was used to steal the camper.

Detectives also found a small amount of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Three other people, Guzman, Walker and Jones, were arrested at that time.

According to deputies, Rogers, Capps and Schmidt acted together to steal the camper.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Capps and Schmidt. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

