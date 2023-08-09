Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

A registered sex offender in Missouri was arrested for sodomy and kidnapping charges at a home...
Mo. sex offender arrested for sodomy, kidnapping in New Madrid; police investigating
Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the 2023 Butter Cow sculpture on Wednesday, which is...
Illinois State Fair officials unveil 2023 Butter Cow sculpture
General John A. Logan is the namesake for the Williamson County based community college.
Marion unveiling John A. Logan historical marker
Cape Events announced that the fourth celebrity guest will André Sogliuzzo, known for playing...
Second voice actor announced for Cape Con 2023