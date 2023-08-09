Heartland Votes
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo gives back to local community

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off tonight, and visitors are pouring in from all over the country.
By Madison Steward
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of the Sikeston Rodeo, you may think of the horses, mutton bustin’, or the concerts, but the annual event is also a way for the Jaycee’s to give back to the community.

The Sikeston Jaycee’s donate over $100,000 a year back to local charities and non-profits.

One of those recipients is the Kenny Rogers Therapy Center. The center provides physical, occupational and speech therapy to over 500 kids.

Executive Director Michelle Fayett said the donations help them to serve those children in the bootheel. The rodeo also helps out the local economy.

The first night of events kicks off Wednesday, August 9 and visitors are pouring in from all over the country.

Sikeston Chamber of Commerce members, including President Marcie Lawson, said the rodeo brings in guests from all 50 states and most hotels in the area are sold out.

“I don’t think the economic impact of an event like the rodeo can be understated, it is vital to our community, it invests like 8 million dollars every year, we have visitors coming from all over the place spending money in our hotels, restaurants, and coming out for a really great event while they are here,” said Lawson.

Gates opened on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Country Artist Riley Green performs on the Rodeo Stage starting at 7 p.m.

