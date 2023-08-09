Second voice actor announced for Cape Con 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The fourth guest to attend Cape Con 2023 has been announced, and they are the second voice actor to attend this year’s convention.

Cape Events announced on Facebook that André Sogliuzzo will be attending the fall convention. André is most known for his role as King Bumi from Avatar: The Last Airbender. André is also known for playing Sideswipe in the “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” film and has played Doc of the Seven Dwarfs in various Disney media since 2007.

André is the second voice actor to attend Cape Con 2023. Greg Baldwin, who also voice acted in the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series, was announced on July 31. Also attending the event are Marvel actors, Stefan Kapičić and Ross Marquand.

Cape Con 2023 will be held from September 29 to October 1 at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Presale tickets are currently available online, including weekend passes and Meet & Greet options for all four guests. Single day passes will be available for purchase starting on August 29.

