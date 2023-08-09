Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Second voice actor announced for Cape Con 2023

Cape Events announced that the fourth celebrity guest will André Sogliuzzo, known for playing...
Cape Events announced that the fourth celebrity guest will André Sogliuzzo, known for playing King Bumi in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The fourth guest to attend Cape Con 2023 has been announced, and they are the second voice actor to attend this year’s convention.

Cape Events announced on Facebook that André Sogliuzzo will be attending the fall convention. André is most known for his role as King Bumi from Avatar: The Last Airbender. André is also known for playing Sideswipe in the “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” film and has played Doc of the Seven Dwarfs in various Disney media since 2007.

André is the second voice actor to attend Cape Con 2023. Greg Baldwin, who also voice acted in the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series, was announced on July 31. Also attending the event are Marvel actors, Stefan Kapičić and Ross Marquand.

Cape Con 2023 will be held from September 29 to October 1 at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Presale tickets are currently available online, including weekend passes and Meet & Greet options for all four guests. Single day passes will be available for purchase starting on August 29.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

Bonsai is the art of cultivating and growing small trees and is a tradition that has been...
Bonsai for Beginners to be held at McCracken County Public Library
On August 19, Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will be going head-to-head with Rolla Rockets Roller...
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to face off against Rolla Rockets
Cape Events revealed that Greg Baldwin, voice actor known for Uncle Iroh and Aku, will be...
Cape Events announces Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actor as third guest for Cape Con 2023
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects