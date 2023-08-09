Water line fixed, water to be restored soon in Mississippi Co., Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A water line struck by lightning in Mississippi County is fixed and water will be restored.

According to a Facebook post by the Public Water Supply District #1 in Mississippi County, the water line was repaired on Wednesday afternoon, August 9. They are flushing the lines and will slowly open the valves.

Once water is restored, they say customers will be under a boil water order until further notice. They say you may have low pressure and/or discolored water due to the flushing of valves.

If your water doesn’t come back on, they ask you to look in your yards and surrounding areas for any other possible leaks.

The leak was found earlier on Wednesday.

Early on Friday morning, lightning struck a water line alongside County Road 326. The line was the main supply for around 500 people in the county.

By Sunday evening, they estimated around 200 people had their water restored.

Joleda Hall, manager and operator at the water district, said that because rain was filling the ditch where the line was located with water, they were having trouble finding the main line.

Hall said that while they attempted to pump the water out, it would put the water into the same ditch. She also said that digging in the area would dig up fiber, telephone wires and cables.

