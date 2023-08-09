Poplar Bluff investigate multiple unrelated shootings; one person at large

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is at large following a shooting the sent one man to the hospital.

In the past week, the Poplar Bluff Police Department has investigated multiple, unrelated shootings. The Police Department has released information pertaining to two of the recent incidents. One of the shootings occurred on Sanders Street and one on Harper Street.

On Friday, August 4, around 5:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Sanders Street, regarding a subject who had been shot. Upon arriving, Officers contacted 34-year-old Devon Dennis of Poplar Bluff, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Dennis was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators attempted to speak with Dennis regarding the shooting. However, according to a release from the Police Department, he was uncooperative and refused to provide any information pertaining to the incident.

On August 7, around 2:57 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Harper Street. Upon arrival, Officers located 25-year-old Khallid Williams of Poplar Bluff, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen, both of his arms and his left leg. Williams was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital, then flown elsewhere.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, 18-year-old Karon Ransom of Poplar Bluff, was known to the victim. It was also learned that the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation that escalated.

Ransom is still at large and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Ransom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

