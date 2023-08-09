Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Poplar Bluff investigate multiple unrelated shootings; one person at large

18-year-old Karon Ransom is at large after a verbal altercation led to another man getting shot...
18-year-old Karon Ransom is at large after a verbal altercation led to another man getting shot multiple times(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is at large following a shooting the sent one man to the hospital.

In the past week, the Poplar Bluff Police Department has investigated multiple, unrelated shootings. The Police Department has released information pertaining to two of the recent incidents. One of the shootings occurred on Sanders Street and one on Harper Street.

On Friday, August 4, around 5:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Sanders Street, regarding a subject who had been shot. Upon arriving, Officers contacted 34-year-old Devon Dennis of Poplar Bluff, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Dennis was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators attempted to speak with Dennis regarding the shooting. However, according to a release from the Police Department, he was uncooperative and refused to provide any information pertaining to the incident.

On August 7, around 2:57 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Harper Street. Upon arrival, Officers located 25-year-old Khallid Williams of Poplar Bluff, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen, both of his arms and his left leg. Williams was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital, then flown elsewhere.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, 18-year-old Karon Ransom of Poplar Bluff, was known to the victim. It was also learned that the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation that escalated.

Ransom is still at large and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Ransom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

Sheryl Winchel shows Kathy Sweeney unwanted COVID tests set to her mom.
Unwanted COVID tests sent to Medicare recipients raises concerns
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
General John A. Logan is the namesake for the Williamson County based community college.
Marion unveiling John A. Logan historical marker
A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.
Juvenile injured in shooting on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau