Nursing home destroyed in tornado reopens

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly two years after an EF-4 tornado destroyed Monette Manor, the nursing home reopened its doors.

Monette Manor held an open house on Tuesday for the community.

“We are filled with excitement,” said Lauren Smith, the home’s director of nursing, “This has been a long time coming. It’s very emotional for a lot of people.”

Dozens of people crowded the home Tuesday afternoon to get a look at the larger rooms and therapy center.

Smith said she saw plenty of familiar faces at the facility.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s been kind of a reunion, and we’ve had incredibly supportive community members coming out,” she said. “It’s been great.”

Several local and state politicians were on hand for the reopening, including State Senator David Wallace and four other representatives.

Smith said Monette Manor will reopen next week with seven residents.

