Mo. sex offender arrested for sodomy, kidnapping in New Madrid; police investigating

A registered sex offender in Missouri was arrested for sodomy and kidnapping charges at a home...
A registered sex offender in Missouri was arrested for sodomy and kidnapping charges at a home in New Madrid last month.(New Madrid Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A registered sex offender in Missouri was arrested for sodomy and kidnapping charges at a home in New Madrid last month.

According to a release from the New Madrid Police Department, on July 23, officers were called to a house in reference to suspicious activity. After speaking with several people, officers found and arrested 34-year-old Eric Banks.

Police learned Banks has been frequenting city parks in an attempt to communicate with teenage boys during his short time living in New Madrid.

Investigators say only one victim has been identified so far, but it is possible that Banks may have other victims who have not come forward.

Banks has been charged with first-degree sodomy and second-degree kidnapping. He is currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail awaiting trial.

If you or someone you know has been abused by Banks, please call the New Madrid Police Dept. at (573) 748-5901.

