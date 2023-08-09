Marion unveiling John A. Logan historical marker

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Marion will be unveiling a historical marker on Tower Square Plaza in commemoration of General John A. Logan.

According to a release from the City of Marion, August 19, 2023 marks the 162nd anniversary of General Logan’s appeal for Union support. The then Congressman gave his historic speech from the back of a wagon on Marion’s Square, rallying support for the Union which resulted in the region remaining loyal to the North.

The commemorative marker features a brief description of the events in 1861, as well as a silhouette of Logan’s likeness.

The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19 and will feature remarks, retellings, and music. Guests scheduled to attend include Michael Jones, Director of the General John A. Logan Museum; Sam Lattuca, President of Williamson County Historical Society and Library; and Mark Motsinger Illinois State Chairman for the Historical Markers Committee, as well as Dr. Barry Hancock.

General John A. Logan worked closely alongside President Abraham Lincoln throughout the Civil War to ensure freedom for all. General Logan’s wife, Mary Simmerson Cunningham, was a Marion native and traveled with General Logan throughout most of his career. General John A. Logan is the namesake for the Williamson County based community college.

