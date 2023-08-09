Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Marion unveiling John A. Logan historical marker

General John A. Logan is the namesake for the Williamson County based community college.
General John A. Logan is the namesake for the Williamson County based community college.((Source: KFVS))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Marion will be unveiling a historical marker on Tower Square Plaza in commemoration of General John A. Logan.

According to a release from the City of Marion, August 19, 2023 marks the 162nd anniversary of General Logan’s appeal for Union support. The then Congressman gave his historic speech from the back of a wagon on Marion’s Square, rallying support for the Union which resulted in the region remaining loyal to the North.

The commemorative marker features a brief description of the events in 1861, as well as a silhouette of Logan’s likeness.

The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19 and will feature remarks, retellings, and music. Guests scheduled to attend include Michael Jones, Director of the General John A. Logan Museum; Sam Lattuca, President of Williamson County Historical Society and Library; and Mark Motsinger Illinois State Chairman for the Historical Markers Committee, as well as Dr. Barry Hancock.

General John A. Logan worked closely alongside President Abraham Lincoln throughout the Civil War to ensure freedom for all. General Logan’s wife, Mary Simmerson Cunningham, was a Marion native and traveled with General Logan throughout most of his career. General John A. Logan is the namesake for the Williamson County based community college.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.
Juvenile injured in shooting on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
Rodeo Week kicks off on August 5 with several events.
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off August 9
A man with ties to Paducah was sentenced to 11 years in connection with a methamphetamine...
Ky. man sentenced to 11 years in connection with meth distribution conspiracy