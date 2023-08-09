Heartland Votes
Ky. man sentenced to 11 years in connection with meth distribution conspiracy

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man with ties to Paducah was sentenced to 11 years in connection with a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, David Earl McElya, 44, with ties to Paducah and Louisville, conspired with two other men to possessing with the intent to distribute meth. He was sentenced on Tuesday, August 8 to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Patrick Alexander Lusco, 42, of Louisville, was previously sentenced on November 8, 2022 to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Kevin Ray Roberts, 47, of Benton, was also sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the DEA Paducah post of duty and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Metropolis, Illinois Police Department, the Massac County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Gaming Bureau, the Kentucky State Police and the Greater Hardin County, Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

