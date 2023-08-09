Juvenile injured in shooting on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.

According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Hanover St. around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a single gunshot fired. Officers checked the area, but were unable to find any property damage or victims.

At around 8:30 p.m. offers were told there was a person with a gunshot wound at an area hospital. They say they found a juvenile with what appeared to be two “non-life threatening” injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

According to police, after talking with the juvenile they determined the incident happened in the 100 block of S. Hanover; however the victim was unable to give any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.