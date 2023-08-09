Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Juvenile injured in shooting on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau

A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.
A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, August 8.

According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Hanover St. around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a single gunshot fired. Officers checked the area, but were unable to find any property damage or victims.

At around 8:30 p.m. offers were told there was a person with a gunshot wound at an area hospital. They say they found a juvenile with what appeared to be two “non-life threatening” injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

According to police, after talking with the juvenile they determined the incident happened in the 100 block of S. Hanover; however the victim was unable to give any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Cape Girardeau police investigating several separate, recent shootings

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
Shawnna Rhine with the Southern Seven Health Department discusses back-to-school vaccinations.
Southern 7 Health Dept. on back-to-school vaccinations
How to keep apple slices fresh for school lunches.
Back to School Life Hacks: Keeping apple slices fresh