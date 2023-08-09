Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago

73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that allegedly took place over 10 years ago.(Cape Girardeau County Jail)
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson, Missouri man is accused of having sexual contact with a child in an incident that reportedly happened more than ten years ago.

73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy.

According to court documents, the alleged crime happened between January 2013 and January 2014 and the victim is described as a girl under the age of 12.

Burnett’s being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail and makes his first court appearance Thursday morning, August 10.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

As Heartland kids get ready to go back to school, schools are working through another year of...
Local school districts work to combat bus driver shortage
The Anheuser-Busch brewery is seen Monday, July 14, 2008, in St. Louis.
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company
18-year-old Karon Ransom is at large after a verbal altercation led to another man getting shot...
Poplar Bluff investigate multiple unrelated shootings; one person at large
Sheryl Winchel shows Kathy Sweeney unwanted COVID tests set to her mom.
Unwanted COVID tests sent to Medicare recipients raises concerns