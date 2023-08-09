Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson, Missouri man is accused of having sexual contact with a child in an incident that reportedly happened more than ten years ago.

73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy.

According to court documents, the alleged crime happened between January 2013 and January 2014 and the victim is described as a girl under the age of 12.

Burnett’s being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail and makes his first court appearance Thursday morning, August 10.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.