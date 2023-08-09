Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Illinois State Fair officials unveil 2023 Butter Cow sculpture

Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the 2023 Butter Cow sculpture on Wednesday, which is...
Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the 2023 Butter Cow sculpture on Wednesday, which is located in the Dairy Building on the fairgrounds.(Illinois Department of Agriculture)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the 2023 Butter Cow sculpture on Wednesday, which is located in the Dairy Building on the fairgrounds.

According to a release from the Ill. Department of Agriculture, sculptor Sarah Pratt, using the theme “Harvest the Fun,” created a butter sculpture of Ill. dairy farmer Lorilee Shultz from Mill-R-Mor Dairy in Orangeville, after harvesting milk from one of her cows.

Shultz is a legacy dairy farmer, taking over the dairy operations from her grandfather. Her daughter Lucy also plays a role around the farm, which is why a second sculpture of Lucy with a calf is featured in the original butter cow display case. The additional sculpture is an extension of the ‘We are the 96′ campaign celebrating Ill. Farm families, according to the release.

“It is a privilege to honor Illinois farm families by sculpting the famous butter cow each year,” Pratt said. “This year it has really come full circle for me personally. My own daughter Grace sculpted the additional sculpture of Lucy and her calf. Family is at the heart of Illinois farms and to be able to honor that, while working alongside my 19-year-old daughter passing down this tradition to her is precious.”

As in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden between the two displays to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.

This year’s sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair and is being live streamed via the Butter Cow webcam.

The Ill. State Fair runs from August 10 through Aug. 20. Click here for more information about the fair.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

This summer, Jackpot games across the country resulted in more than $27 million towards public...
Summer Jackpot games lead to $27 million for Missouri education
73-year-old Robert Wayne Burnett is charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy that...
Jackson, Mo. man accused of sodomy over 10 years ago
As Heartland kids get ready to go back to school, schools are working through another year of...
Local school districts work to combat bus driver shortage
18-year-old Karon Ransom is at large after a verbal altercation led to another man getting shot...
Poplar Bluff investigate multiple unrelated shootings; one person at large