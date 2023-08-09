First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
First Alert Action Day for severe storms, flash flooding....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A wet and stormy 24 hours for us, as a strong weather system crosses the region. Looks like 2 or 3 rounds of thunderstorms will be likely today into tonight, with a threat of severe and flash flooding. The first round of storms will likely approach from the west by mid-morning, and exit by late afternoon. Another round looks likely for tonight….exiting after midnight. SPC has us outlooked for a level 3 risk of severe…with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes the main threats. The latest models are showing the greatest risk of strong storms will be across the southern half of the area…especially the Bootheel, W Ky and NW Tn…with activity less intense north of the Ohio River.

Behind this system we’ll have a couple of dry and quiet days…with partly cloudy seasonably warm conditions. The weekend is looking pretty typical for August, with highs in the low 90s and isolated thunderstorms. However, a pattern shift looks to bring a cold front through Sunday night into early Monday, which could produce another round of thunderstorms and then introduce a few days of nice weather for next week.

