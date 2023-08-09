First Alert Action Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Wednesday, heavy rain and lightning moving across SE MO and the Bootheel. The severe threat is low for our early afternoon, mainly tracking a flash flood potential. Most of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch until midnight. Another round of storms are expected later this afternoon into the evening. The severe threat ramps up for us around 4pm and will continue till about midnight. All types of severe weather is on the table including damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and a brief tornado. Parts of SE MO and the Bootheel are under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for a tornado this evening. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and have a way to get current alerts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.