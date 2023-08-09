Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Action Day

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Wednesday, heavy rain and lightning moving across SE MO and the Bootheel. The severe threat is low for our early afternoon, mainly tracking a flash flood potential. Most of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch until midnight. Another round of storms are expected later this afternoon into the evening. The severe threat ramps up for us around 4pm and will continue till about midnight. All types of severe weather is on the table including damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and a brief tornado. Parts of SE MO and the Bootheel are under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for a tornado this evening. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and have a way to get current alerts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
We issued a First Alert Action Day for today due to damaging winds, flash flooding and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to damaging winds, flash floods & possible tornadoes
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. on...
I-55 southbound reopened near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after crash, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

Latest News

Your First Alert Action Day update at 7 a.m. on 8/9.
First Alert Action Day update 7am 8/9
Your First Alert Action Day update at 6 a.m. on 8/9.
First Alert Action Day 6am update 8/9
Your First Alert Action Day update at 5 a.m. on 8/9.
First Alert Action Day today: damaging wind, flooding & tornadoes possible
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook