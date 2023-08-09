Heartland Votes
First Alert Action Day Wednesday for storms

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring the threat for severe weather tomorrow with the main threat being strong gusty winds. In addition to gusty winds, localized flooding could be a concern as well. Due to the storm threats we have issued a First Alert Action Day for your Wednesday. For this evening we will see increasing clouds towards morning. Low temperatures will be warmer than last night, in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow the first round of storms will likely move into the area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. A second round of storms will develop and move through the area as a cold front moves towards the Heartland. These storms will have the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds as well. The greatest severe weather threat with the second round of storms will be across our southern counties. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

