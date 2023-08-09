Heartland Votes
Charleston honors man behind the city’s Housing Authority

Executive Director of Charleston housing authority honored
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Charleston honors a man who’s dedicated more than three decades to improving lives throughout the community.

Community leaders joined together to honor Paul Page, known to many as the man behind the Charleston Housing Authority.

“I’m grateful for the honor,” Page said

Page says he came to Charleston to open a department store but found himself drawn to working even closer with his community.

“Well I grew up in public housing in Cairo,” Page said.

“Mr. Page has been working in this field for over 25 years and has done a tremendous job,” said Lester Gillespie, Executive CEO for Fresh Start Self Improvement Center.

State Representative Donnie Brown also honored Page for his efforts.

“I know he does an excellent job the housing authority in Charleston is excellent its above like Lester said most others in the area and that’s do to him and his diligence and record keeping,” Brown said.

All three of these men work together to try and improve Charleston.

“We are definitely working as a team to try and combat some of these things that’s happening in our community,” Gillespie said.

And they’re grateful Page continues his dedication to the housing authority and improving the lives of the people who live there.

“Working together we have solved a lot of problems and prevented many and Im grateful for that.”

