Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to face off against Rolla Rockets

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau will be hosting a face off in roller derby later this month.

On Saturday, August 19, Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will be going head-to-head with Rolla Rockets Roller Derby at the A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau. The showdown starts at 6:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

Following the main game with Cape Girardeau vs Rolla Rockets, a beginner scrimmage will provide new skaters a chance to show their skills on the track.

The event will also be a fundraiser for Watkins Wildlife Rehab. The organization rehabilitates sick, injured, and orphaned Missouri wildlife, allowing them to return to their natural habitat.

The local VFW will be on hand to offer a variety of refreshments, including sodas, adult beverages, and hot food.

To purchase tickets before the event, early bird tickets are available for $7 through Venmo via @CGROLLERDERBY or PayPal. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event for $9.

