Cape Events announces Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actor as third guest for Cape Con 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Events has announced the third celebrity guest to attend Cape Con 2023 in late September.

On July 31, a post from the Cape Event Facebook Page revealed that Greg Baldwin will be attending the convention. Greg Baldwin is an American voice actor, mostly known for his roles as Uncle Iroh from Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise and Aku from Samurai Jack. Both roles were played by Baldwin after the original actor, Makoto Iwamatsu, passed away in 2006.

Baldwin also played Splinter in the 2007 film, TMNT, and Frank Fontaine in the original Bioshock video game.

He will be at Cape Con 2023 all weekend signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. He will be joining the event alongside Deadpool actor, Stefan Kapičić, and Infinity War actor, Ross Marquand.

Cape Con takes place from September 29 to October 1 at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Presale tickets for the event, as well as Meet and Greet passes with the celebrity guests, are available online.

Single day passes for Cape Con will be available starting August 29.

