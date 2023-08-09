Bonsai for Beginners to be held at McCracken County Public Library

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An overview in growing and cultivating bonsai trees will be available in September at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah.

Part of the 101 Series, Bonsai for Beginners will be held on September 14 and will be led by Jim Gould. Gould has been a bonsai enthusiast since he was 20-years-old when he collected his first tree from the ground. Since then, he has started his own trees from seed, utilized yard cuttings, and purchased trees from around the country.

During the event, Gould will discuss the history of bonsai and highlight the artistry associated with it. He will also overview characteristics of trees which are suited to the art form, how to get started, and basic bonsai care.

Bonsai for Beginners will be from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the second floor meeting room at the Public Library.

For more information of the event, you can contact Bobbie Wrinkle. You can contact Wrinkle by calling 270-442-2510 Ext.117 or emailing bwrinkle@mclib.net.

