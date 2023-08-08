Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Suspect arrested after stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

An officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is recovering after a stabbing Sunday...
An officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is recovering after a stabbing Sunday night.(Sikeston DPS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is recovering after a stabbing Sunday night.

On August 6, the officer responded to a call of a man with a knife on Davis Blvd. in Sikeston, Missouri. At the scene, the suspect stabbed the officer, causing lacerations to his head and back. The officer was transported by South Scott Ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for treatment.

The suspect, 22-year-old Alex Howie of Sikeston, was arrested and transported to St. Francis Hospital by South Scott Ambulance.

Both the officer and Howie were later released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.

Howie was charged without bond for first-degree assault (law enforcement officer), third-degree assault (law enforcement officer), third-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Two children were pulled out of the vehicle by someone who saw the crash, 20-year-old Destiny...
New Madrid County crash sends five people to hospital, including three juveniles

Latest News

A dedication ceremony with a historical marker unveiling was held for Oscar Micheaux and Annie...
Metropolis recognizes two influential Americans with dedication ceremony
Construction continues at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
City council leaders give final approval for construction of new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
In western Kentucky, one high school is starting the new year with new technology, to keep its...
Heartland high school starting new year with new technology to improve safety
New airport hangars - Cape Girardeau.
New airport hangars - Cape Girardeau