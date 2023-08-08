Suspect arrested after stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is recovering after a stabbing Sunday night.

On August 6, the officer responded to a call of a man with a knife on Davis Blvd. in Sikeston, Missouri. At the scene, the suspect stabbed the officer, causing lacerations to his head and back. The officer was transported by South Scott Ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for treatment.

The suspect, 22-year-old Alex Howie of Sikeston, was arrested and transported to St. Francis Hospital by South Scott Ambulance.

Both the officer and Howie were later released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.

Howie was charged without bond for first-degree assault (law enforcement officer), third-degree assault (law enforcement officer), third-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

