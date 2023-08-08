Outreach center helping Mississippi Co. residents without water

Heartland Votes
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Many are still without water in Mississippi County, but residents are getting a helping hand.

Shining Light Outreach Center opened its doors for people to come and take showers and supply them with food and water.

We talked with the vice president of the center who told us they are there to help in any way they can.

“We want to meet the need and that’s what Shining Light is about, is meeting the need to help the community, so we do all we can,” Jacquie Castaneda said.

Shining Light showers are open Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There is no update on when the water will be back on, but they are working hard to restore it.

