Mostly dry today, storms arrive tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, enjoy the pleasant weather today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Tracking strong to severe storms throughout the day tomorrow. The SPC has issued a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for all of the Heartland Wednesday. Main threats being damaging wind gusts, hail, flash flooding, and even a brief tornado possible from late morning into the evening. Thursday and Friday, seeing mostly sunny skies with the chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms. This weekend rain chances ramp up as low pressure lingers overhead and winds become dominate from the NW.

