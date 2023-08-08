Man wanted in connection with Jefferson County, Ill. shooting turns himself into police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Nason, Illinois on Friday, August 4 is in custody.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Leif X. Booker turned himself in at the sheriff’s office late Sunday afternoon.

Booker was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

He is also being held on an unrelated warrant.

The sheriff’s office said Booker was wanted in connection with the shooting of 55-year-old Jerry C. Collins at their home on the 300 block of South 9th Street in Nason.

Deputies were called to the home in response to someone shooting another person with a shotgun.

When they arrived, deputies said they found Collins with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators identified Booker as the suspect, but initial efforts to find him were not successful.

