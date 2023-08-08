Looking out for Asian Longhorned Beetles in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers know that all sorts of native and non-native species can be found across the state of Missouri.

After completing recent work on walnut twig beetles and spongy moss with the Department of Agriculture, Robbie Doerhoff, an entomologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, wants to remind people to be on the lookout for an invasive species.

“The Asian Longhorned Beetle is considered a huge risk for Missouri,” Doerhoff says. “We have not had any found in the state in the past. As of today, there are none present in the state. However, we consider this a high risk since these beetles travel in wood and pose a risk to our trees.”

These beetles are easy to spot with their black color and white spots on their back and wings. Their bodies range between 1 and 1.5 inches long with two long black and white antennae. These beetles can travel within heavily wooded products like pallets, boxes containing tractor parts, or heavy equipment coming from overseas.

Also, any firewood from potentially infested areas can also contain these beetles in adult and larvae form. Doerhoff says that these beetles have infested trees before in other parts of the country.

“That’s actually happened in places like Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina, New York, and Massachusetts,” Doerhoff says. “They’ve all gotten through from wood transport from Asia. With constant freight coming from Asia pretty quickly, this will always be a risk for us.”

The effects the Asian Longhorned Beetle can be devastating to hardwood trees like the maple, horse chestnut, buckeyes, black locust, elms, birches, willows, poplars, sycamores, and ash trees. Adult female beetles dig into the bark of trees to deposit their eggs. The larvae would grow and eat away at the tree from the inside until they emerge in a hole about the size of a dime.

Given how deep these beetles can get and how some treatments can’t get that deep into trees, Doerhoff says there’s not much that can be done for the affected trees.

“The eradication team would come in to take down trees that would still have beetle larvae inside of them and chip them up,” Doerhoff said. “That annihilates a whole bunch of larvae in the process. Since adult beetles prefer to walk instead of fly, any possible slow spread can be eradicated over time.”

To minimize tree loss if these beetles can work into any part of the state, early detection is key. Doerhoff says it starts by looking at your trees.

“You’ll want to look for holes that can have a Swiss cheese look to it,” Doerhoff said. “Some of these holes can be large enough to stick a pencil in it, which is crazy from the perspective of a beetle in Missouri. If you’re seeing a hole in a red maple or other tree that’s perfectly round and big enough to stick a pencil inside, that’s something we need to know about. That’s when you should contact the Conservation Department and let us know.”

Doerhoff and the Conservation Department also encourage homeowners with pools to play a part in looking out for these beetles.

“Sometimes, really big beetles or insects are somewhat attracted to the blue color of the water,” Doerhoff said. “So, we asked pool owners to keep an eye out in their pool filters for beetles. If they want, they can send us a picture so we can identify what bugs are in there and if there’s anything we should be concerned about.”

Anyone with pictures or reports of possible tree damage from insects or possible sightings of Asian Longhorned Beetles can call their local Department of Conservation office or email forest.health@mdc.mo.gov to send in a report. Additional information about the Asian Longhorned Beetle from the Missouri Department of Conservation and the USDA are also available.

