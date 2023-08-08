Ky. realtors association provides $100K in relief funds to flood victims

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Western Kentucky flood survivors will receive $100,000 in relief funds for housing assistance.

According to a release from the Kentucky Realtors Association, its relief foundation and the National Association of Realtors relief foundation are providing the funds to western Kentucky residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by recent flooding.

“The devastation caused by the recent flooding is deeply upsetting,” said Elizabeth Monarch, Kentucky REALTORS® president. “Kentucky REALTORS® are dedicated to serving the commonwealth and supporting this community as they rebuild from these destructive storms.”

According to the associations, relief funding can be applied to mortgage payments, rental payments and lodging assistance for those affected by the July 2023 flash flooding. It’s limited to one month of housing expenses up to $1,000.

Residents impacted by the flooding are encouraged to apply online. Applications are now open and due by Saturday, September 30 at 5 p.m. EST.

