Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Juvenile injured in Sikeston shooting

During the fight on Broadway, a gun was pulled out and fired, hitting the male juvenile.
During the fight on Broadway, a gun was pulled out and fired, hitting the male juvenile.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting just after midnight on Tuesday, August 8.

According to a release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a disturbance just after midnight in the 200 block of Broadway. After the call was dispatched, officers south of Broadway reported hearing gunshots.

Witnesses told officers they heard a disturbance and gunshots outside of their home. The witness described what they saw to be a fight in the middle of the street between several people.

While securing the area and talking to witness, hospital staff told officers a juvenile male with a gunshot wound had been brought to their facility for treatment.

According to Sikeston DPS, officers determined several male and female juveniles met in the area to fight. It was reported there were active participants in the fight and others that went to watch.

During the fight on Broadway, a gun was pulled out and fired, hitting the male juvenile.

At this time, police say the victim’s condition is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 573-471-4771 or the anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Thomas E. Clemens, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree making a terroristic threat.
Man accused of threatening Cape Girardeau officers

Latest News

I-55 is shut down at the Brewer off-ramp, 135 mile marker southbound until further notice.
I-55 southbound shut down near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after explosion, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Ameren leaders warning homeowners and businesses of potential scam after powerful storms.
Ameren leaders warn homeowners, businesses of possible scam after powerful storms
Student on computer
Missouri warns of data breach involving Medicaid recipients
Western Kentucky flood survivors will receive $100,000 in relief funds for housing assistance.
Ky. realtors association provides $100K in relief funds to flood victims