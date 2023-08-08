Juvenile injured in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting just after midnight on Tuesday, August 8.

According to a release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a disturbance just after midnight in the 200 block of Broadway. After the call was dispatched, officers south of Broadway reported hearing gunshots.

Witnesses told officers they heard a disturbance and gunshots outside of their home. The witness described what they saw to be a fight in the middle of the street between several people.

While securing the area and talking to witness, hospital staff told officers a juvenile male with a gunshot wound had been brought to their facility for treatment.

According to Sikeston DPS, officers determined several male and female juveniles met in the area to fight. It was reported there were active participants in the fight and others that went to watch.

During the fight on Broadway, a gun was pulled out and fired, hitting the male juvenile.

At this time, police say the victim’s condition is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 573-471-4771 or the anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.

