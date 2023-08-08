Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Heartland mom shares how she is helping her children deal with back-to-school anxiety

Bells will soon be ringing again and with school bells comes anxiety for some students.
Bells will soon be ringing again and with school bells comes anxiety for some students.(Breanna Harris)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer vacation is winding down.

For some kids, going back to school can feel overwhelming, especially for those transitioning to a new school or grade.

Bells will soon be ringing again and with school bells comes anxiety for some students.

“I have anxiety for them,” said mom Erica Baker.

Parents like Erica Baker say the first day of school will be a little difficult for the children.

“Especially the one that’s going into high school this year,” she said. “I can tell she’s nervous. She’s very outgoing but when it comes to talking about going back to school.”

Baker said helping her daughter talk through her feelings is key to navigating that anxiety.

“We talk about what are the new things you can expect. So, like this year at their school, they’re starting a new schedule, so they’re doing block scheduling instead of just the seven hours a day. She’s coming from junior high where you do kind of that, they don’t go to seven different classes like they will in high school,” said Baker.

New Vision Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau helps a lot of kids process that anxiety.

“Kids about five years old and up come in with anxiety or behavioral concerns that they need to either learn better ways to manage their anxiety or to change behavior, you know, what’s appropriate for school settings and home those kinds of things,” Executive Director Shari Boxdorfer said.

She said you can help your child with a few steps: allow them to vocalize their anxiety, validate their feelings, ask them what are the things that trigger it and what are their strengths to navigate those feelings.

" Sometimes it’s things like, if you’re feeling anxious then just recognize it, take a deep breath realize that it’s an emotion and I’m going to be able to manage to work through it,” Boxdorfer explained.

Baker had a big piece of advice for parents for the upcoming school year.

“Tell your kids to be kind to each other. Kindness goes a long way to help anxiety in kids and it’s a lot to have social anxiety and if you’re just kind to them, it makes them feel so much better and it’s so much easier for them to transition into their new surroundings,” Baker said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Thomas E. Clemens, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree making a terroristic threat.
Man accused of threatening Cape Girardeau officers

Latest News

Police are investigating several separate shootings that were reported over the weekend and the...
Cape Girardeau police investigating several separate, recent shootings
Shining Light Outreach Center opened its doors for people to come and take showers and supply...
Outreach center helping Mississippi Co. residents without water
Sheryl Winchel shows Kathy Sweeney unwanted COVID tests set to her mom.
Unwanted COVID tests sent to Medicare recipients raises concerns
Southbound I-55 was blocked near the 133 mile marker in Perry County, Mo. after a reported...
I-55 southbound blocked by crash in Perry Co.
Voters will be asked to renew Sikeston’s one-cent sales tax during a special election.
Sikeston voters asked to renew one-cent sales tax